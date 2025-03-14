Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Crescent Energy Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Energy Company dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. HBNC: This holding company for Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% the last 60 days.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Price and Consensus

Horizon Bancorp (IN) price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp (IN) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Bancorp (IN) dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp (IN) Quote

Heritage Financial Corporation HFWA: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.9% in the last 60 days.

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.