Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13:

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.8% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

