Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12:

First Financial Corporation THFF: This financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Univest Financial Corporation UVSP: This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

