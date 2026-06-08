Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:

Dow Inc. DOW: This materials science company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 693.8% the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Dow Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dow Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This industrial materials and components company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human resources (HR) services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% in the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

TriNet Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

TriNet Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.