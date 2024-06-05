Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercontinental Hotels Group dividend-yield-ttm | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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