Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. OMAB: This company that develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.