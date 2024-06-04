Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. OMAB: This company that develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. dividend-yield-ttm | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
Costamare Inc. CMRE: This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
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5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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