Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services covering many countries in North, Central, South America and the Caribbean from its Panama City hub, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

TIM TIMB: This single company in Brazil that offers mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

