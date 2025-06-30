Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
National Grid plc NGG: This company that engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
National Grid Transco, PLC Price and Consensus
National Grid Transco, PLC price-consensus-chart | National Grid Transco, PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
National Grid Transco, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
National Grid Transco, PLC dividend-yield-ttm | National Grid Transco, PLC Quote
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.