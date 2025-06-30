Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

National Grid plc NGG: This company that engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

