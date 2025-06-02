Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Horace Mann Educators HMN: This multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Eastern Bankshares EBC: This commercial banking products and services company which primarily serves to retail, commercial and small business customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Quote

