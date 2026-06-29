Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.7% the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Orix Corp Ads Dividend Yield (TTM)

Orix Corp Ads dividend-yield-ttm | Orix Corp Ads Quote

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Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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