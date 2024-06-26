Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT This specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price and Consensus

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust dividend-yield-ttm | PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Quote

Geopark GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Geopark Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote

SK Telecom Co. SKM: This company which is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | SK Telecom Co., Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.