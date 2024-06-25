Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

NextEra Energy Partners NEP This company which acquires, owns, and manages clean energy projects in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 127.7% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

Macy's M: This omni-channel retail organization which operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Macy's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.