Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Provident Financial Services PFS This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Saul Centers BFS: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

Geopark GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

