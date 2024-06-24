Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Provident Financial Services PFS This community- and customer-oriented banking company which offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus
Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote
Saul Centers BFS: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Saul Centers, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saul Centers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
Saul Centers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Saul Centers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote
Geopark GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus
Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)
Geopark Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street
Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Geopark Ltd (GPRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.