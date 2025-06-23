Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Royal Gold RGLD: This company which acquires and manages precious metals stream and royalty interests, with a primary focus on gold, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN: This company which is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defence vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

