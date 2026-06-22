Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22:

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited YZCAY: This coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Select Water Solutions, Inc. WTTR: This water management solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fomento Economico Mexicano dividend-yield-ttm | Fomento Economico Mexicano Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (YZCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.