Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1:

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL: This distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retailing of motor fuels, and operator of convenience stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 146.5% over the last 60 days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and Consensus

CrossAmerica Partners LP price-consensus-chart | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

CrossAmerica Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company for Civista Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.