Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

DNB Bank ASA DNBBY: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Carlsberg A/S CABGY: This producer of beer and other beverage products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

