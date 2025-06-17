Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset management company focused on real estate, credit, and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Popular, Inc. BPOP: This retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

