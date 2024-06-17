Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Immersion Corporation IMMR: This haptic technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus

Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Immersion Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Immersion Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Immersion Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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