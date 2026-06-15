Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15:

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This commercial vehicle equipment company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This materials and industrial component company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

Starbucks Corporation SBUX: This coffee company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% in the last 60 days.

Starbucks Corporation Price and Consensus

Starbucks Corporation price-consensus-chart | Starbucks Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Starbucks Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Starbucks Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Starbucks Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.