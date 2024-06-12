Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Saul Centers BFS This real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Saul Centers, Inc. Price and Consensus

Saul Centers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

Saul Centers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Saul Centers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Saul Centers, Inc. Quote

Intesa Sanpaolo ISNPY: This new banking group which has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA dividend-yield-ttm | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote

BancFirst BANF: This bank holding company which provides a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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BancFirst Corporation (BANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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