Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania UVSP: This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price and Consensus

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania price-consensus-chart | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Yield (TTM)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania dividend-yield-ttm | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote

Sumitomo Corporation SSUMY: This general trading company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Corp. Price and Consensus

Sumitomo Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sumitomo Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sumitomo Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Sumitomo Corp. Quote

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Bae Systems PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.