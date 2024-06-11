Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

Geopark GPRK: This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus

Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Geopark Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Geopark Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Geopark Ltd Quote

BRT Apartments BRT: This real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 25% over the last 60 days.

BRT Apartments Corp. Price and Consensus

BRT Apartments Corp. price-consensus-chart | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%.

BRT Apartments Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BRT Apartments Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | BRT Apartments Corp. Quote

Trustmark TRMK: This multi-bank holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Trustmark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trustmark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Trustmark Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

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1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

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BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.