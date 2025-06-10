Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL: This bank holding company for Wayne Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

