Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Western Union WU: This company which is a leader in global money transfer via vast platform capabilities include both digital and physical money movement, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company price-consensus-chart | The Western Union Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Western Union Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Western Union Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Western Union Company Quote

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which through its main subsidiaries — Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia — offers airline passenger and cargo services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Copa Holdings, S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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