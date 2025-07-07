Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

BanColombia CIB: This banking company which is largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This company provides financial products and services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seven and I Holdings Co. SVNDY: This Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

