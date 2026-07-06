Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

CION Investment Corporation CION: This externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company, with investment objective to generate current income and modest capital appreciation by primarily investing in senior secured debt, first lien, second lien and unitranche loans of U.S. middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

CION Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

CION Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | CION Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 18.8%, compared with the industry average of 11.8%.

CION Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CION Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CION Investment Corporation Quote

Euroseas ESEA: This company, which was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, that has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.4%.

Euroseas Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Citizens Financial Services CZFS: This bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Citizens Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Citizens Financial Services Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens Financial Services Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.