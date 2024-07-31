Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31:

SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This architectural products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

KB Home KBH: This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

