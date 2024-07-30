Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30:

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Newmont Corporation NEM: This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

