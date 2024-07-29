Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This titanium dioxide pigment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

