Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Hasbro, Inc. HAS: This play and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
MAG Silver Corp. MAG: This precious metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
