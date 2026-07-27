Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company, that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products since 1995, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments TXN: This company, which is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Texas Instruments Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company, which is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewellery and a leading specialty jewellery retailer, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Signet Jewelers Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.