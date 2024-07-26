Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Financial Institutions, Inc. FISI: This holding company for the Five Star Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Baytex Energy Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This company that manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.