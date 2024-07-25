Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This global insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corp. INDB: This bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Independent Bank Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.