Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Telefonica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX: This data storage technology and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

