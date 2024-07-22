Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp Price and Consensus

B2Gold Corp price-consensus-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

B2Gold Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

B2Gold Corp dividend-yield-ttm | B2Gold Corp Quote

S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA: This bank holding company for S&T Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.1%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kinross Gold Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

