Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Fulton Financial FULT: This bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

OP Bancorp OPBK: This company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp Price and Consensus

OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

OP Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

OP Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | OP Bancorp Quote

Microchip Technology MCHP: This company which develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Price and Consensus

Microchip Technology Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Microchip Technology Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Microchip Technology Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OP Bancorp (OPBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.