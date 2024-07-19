Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

JD.com JD: This company which operates as an online direct sales company in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

JD.com, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

JD.com, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO: This company which is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation price-consensus-chart | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Quote

Smurfit Westrock PLC SW: This company which is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Smurfit Westrock PLC Price and Consensus

Smurfit Westrock PLC price-consensus-chart | Smurfit Westrock PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Smurfit Westrock PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Smurfit Westrock PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Smurfit Westrock PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.