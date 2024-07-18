Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC AY This renewable energy solutions company which owns and operates natural gas fields, as well as offers transmission, transportation infrastructures and water assets solutions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This company which provides clean, secure, and affordable LNG to several entities, comprising utilities as well as integrated energy firms, all around the world, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Telefonica TEF: This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

