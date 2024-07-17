Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Park Hotels & Resorts PK This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Price and Consensus

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Quote

Summit Hotel Properties INN: This publicly traded real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Quote

Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.