Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc AY: This renewable energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP: This liquefied natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.