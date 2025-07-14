Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Wipro Limited WIT: This information technology, consulting, and business process services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Wipro Limited Price and Consensus

Wipro Limited price-consensus-chart | Wipro Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Wipro Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wipro Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Wipro Limited Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB: This publicly owned investment management company from Mexico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM: This metalworking and MRO products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. Quote

