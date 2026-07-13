Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This propane distributor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 6.1%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO: This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Fox Corporation FOX: This news, sports, and entertainment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fox Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fox Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fox Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.