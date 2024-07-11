Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This titanium dioxide pigments company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 157.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK: This lodging real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.