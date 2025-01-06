Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6:

Wells Fargo & Company WFC: This financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited CPCAY: This airline holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This chemical manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% in the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

