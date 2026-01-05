Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5:

Legal & General Group Plc LGGNY: This insurance products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Legal & General Group PLC Price and Consensus

Legal & General Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Legal & General Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Legal & General Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Legal & General Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Legal & General Group PLC Quote

Credicorp Ltd. BAP: This financial, insurance, and health services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credicorp Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Credicorp Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Credicorp Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group Price and Consensus

Capital City Bank Group price-consensus-chart | Capital City Bank Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital City Bank Group dividend-yield-ttm | Capital City Bank Group Quote

