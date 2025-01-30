Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:
Sandvik AB (publ) SDVKY: This engineering company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
OP Bancorp OPBK: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
