Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30:

Sandvik AB (publ) SDVKY: This engineering company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.3% the last 60 days.

Sandvik AB Price and Consensus

Sandvik AB price-consensus-chart | Sandvik AB Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Sandvik AB Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sandvik AB dividend-yield-ttm | Sandvik AB Quote

OP Bancorp OPBK: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp Price and Consensus

OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

OP Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

OP Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | OP Bancorp Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. FMAO: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% in the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sandvik AB (SDVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OP Bancorp (OPBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.