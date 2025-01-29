Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Rithm Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rithm Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% the last 60 days.

Moelis & Company Price and Consensus

Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote

P10, Inc. PX: This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% in the last 60 days.

P10, Inc. Price and Consensus

P10, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P10, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

P10, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

P10, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | P10, Inc. Quote

