Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 19th:

First Horizon FHN: This financial services company, which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Morgan Stanley MS: This leading financial service holding company, which serves a diversified group of clients and customers, including corporations, governments, financial institutions and individuals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

TE Connectivity TEL: This global technology company, that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and medical, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

