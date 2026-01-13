Best Income Stocks to Buy for Jan. 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, Jan. 13th:

Gladstone Land Corporation LAND: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

National Australia Bank Limited NABZY: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Ford Motor Company F: This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

